West Coast University Nursing Students Prepare for a Thriving Career

Students consider multiple factors when choosing a profession, including the availability of jobs, competitive salary, and professional development. At the top of this list for many is meaningful work and a sense of purpose, which was cited as a top indicator of a successful career for more than 50 percent of millennials, according to the Deloitte professional services network [1].

The nursing students at West Coast University (WCU) are looking to meet and exceed them all.

Nurses are an integral part of promoting, protecting and preserving the health of the public. With an array of resources, including outstanding educators, advising, and tutoring, WCU students achieve the skills to fulfill a meaningful career of providing care for others.

“A nurse’s role, as I see it, in healthcare and the community is to expand the range and quality of health care in their communities and to realize the justice in the health care system,” said Dr. Claudette Spalding, Dean of Nursing. “The nurse has the responsibility of caring for the healthy and the sick in all situations and to play a major role in health promotion, disease prevention, and health education.”

The advantages of a career in nursing expand further, ranking as one of the top jobs of 2019 by U.S. News and World Report. [2] According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics [3], employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 5 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. Nursing is not only a rewarding profession but one with endless opportunities.

At WCU, a highly qualified doctoral faculty and hands-on career development team help equip students seeking to thrive in the healthcare industry. The University offers a student-centric curriculum, advanced simulation technology, and an impressive range of clinical partners. To practice as a Professional Nurse in Florida, graduates must first pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

As a result of its focused curriculum and student resources, WCU’s 2018 pass rate for the first time test takers of the NCLEX-RN exam was scored 95.17 percent by the Florida Board of Nursing [4].

“We take our responsibility to identify, understand, and respond to student needs very seriously by bringing innovation and creativity to the delivery of instruction,” said Dr. Claudette Spalding, Dean of Nursing.

WCU partners with healthcare facilities throughout the region, and more than 500 hospitals and clinical partners nationwide, to provide students with opportunities to build real-world confidence in a dynamic and challenging environment. The students also have access to an active alumni association, providing an excellent avenue for networking and remaining current.

West Coast University is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) – 985 Atlantic Avenue, #100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510-748-9001, www.wascsenior.org. West Coast University’s Nursing programs are programmatically accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), 655 K Street, Suite 750, Washington DC 20001, (202) 887-6791, http://www.aacnnursing.org/CCNE. WCU cannot guarantee employment.

[1] “The 2016 Deloitte Millennial Survey.” Deloitte.com, 2016, https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/ Deloitte/global/Documents/About-Deloitte/gx-millenial-survey-2016-exe c-summary.pdf [2] “100 Best Jobs of 2019.” U.S. News & World Report, U.S. News & World Report, Jan. 2019, money.usnews.com/ careers/best-jobs/rankings/the-100-best-jobs. [3] U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 13 Apr. 2018, www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/registered-nurses.htm. [4] “Education and Training Programs.” Florida Board of Nursing, fl oridasnursing.gov/education-and-training-programs/.