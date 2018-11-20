Area malls offer opportunities for photos with Santa Claus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eager children and their families can experience the joy and magic of the holiday season with a visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Dadeland Mall, Miami International Mall and The Falls.

Children can whisper wishes and capture photo memories with Santa through the holiday season.

Save time, avoid the line with Santa’s FastPass! Now you can reserve your magical moment with Santa online at http://simonsanta.com.

“One of the great traditions of holiday shopping at our malls is the annual family visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience,” said Sara Valega, director of marketing at Miami International Mall. “I know Santa can’t wait to greet children bringing him their holiday wishes.”

Dadeland Mall and The Falls also provide children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with an opportunity to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Santa event in association with Autism Speaks.

These private photo sessions exclusively for families of children with special needs will take place prior to opening on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at both centers. Guests must register in advance at simon.com/caringsanta. The Santa Experience also will share the heart of Santa by collecting donations for Autism Speaks throughout the holiday season.

For local pet owners, the popular Pet Photo Nights with Santa will occur on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Miami International Mall and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Falls. Dadeland Mall will host a Pet Photo Night on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their “human” family members.

Pet Photo nights are hosted after regular mall closing at the properties and the set gets an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers.

Shopper appreciation programs will take place throughout the holiday season, including:

Dadeland, The Falls and Miami International Mall will be partnering with NBC6 and Telemundo 51 for the Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive. Every year, donations brighten up the lives of thousands of children in need throughout South Florida. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to Simon Guest Services at Dadeland and Miami International or the Mall Office at The Falls through Saturday, Dec. 15.

The Falls has been transformed into a winter wonderland during Snowfalls taking place Thursdays through Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. and Sundays beginning at 5 p.m., through Dec. 31. Miamians can enjoy the magic of the holiday season when snow flurries cascade throughout the center for five minutes accompanied by merry holiday music.

Shoppers can enjoy sounds of the season during The Falls Friday Music Series, taking place every Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., in November and December. From Pop to Rock and Cumbia to Blues, local musicians of all different genres will perform live in Center Court for all to enjoy.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m., The Falls will host Baby’s First Christmas. This private photo event is exclusively for little ones to have their first picture taken with Santa. Guest must register in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/babys-first-christmas-tickets-52060108185.

The Falls has partnered with the Arthritis Foundation for the annual Jingle Bell Run on Sunday, Dec. 2. Beginning at 7 a.m. at Center Court, participants of all ages are invited to enjoy a holiday-themed, fun and festive 5K run or walk. Miamians are invited to join the Arthritis Foundation and help raise $40,000 this year for the No. 1 cause of disability in the U.S. Those interested can register at jbr.org/Miami.

Dadeland Mall invites families taking photos with Santa to mix it up. On Thursday, Nov. 29, get the whole family together to make memories and bring your grandparents and children to take a photo together with Santa on Grandparents Day. Whip out your favorite ugly sweater on Thursday, Dec., 13 and Friday, Dec. 21 (National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day), for Ugly Sweater Days where visitors can win a prize for wearing their tackiest Christmas sweater. Friday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 6, are Holiday Pajama Days where kids are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas for photos with Santa and enjoy a holiday themed craft table.

Dadeland Cares will take place Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7. Several non-profit and charity organizations will take over the center to fundraise during the busy holiday shopping season including the Alzheimer’s Association, Live Like Bella, the Kids Kindness Project and more.

Shoppers with a sweet tooth are invited celebrate National Cookie Day during the Cookies with Santa event on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will feature delicious cookies, story time and holiday fun with Santa at the Santa House in Center Court. To sign up, visit https://dadelandcookieswithsanta.eventbrite.com.

Lastly, shoppers are invited to S’mores with Santa with Live Like Bella, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Nordstrom’s Cafe Bistro. Members of the Live Like Bella “S’mores Society” can enjoy making S’mores, light bites and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Miami International Mall will host a Holiday Fashion Show on Saturday, Dec. 8, featuring the latest holiday trends of the season.

The event will take place in Macy’s Men’s Court from 3 to 4 p.m.

Miami International Mall invites parents and their children for delicious Cookies and Chocolate Milk with Santa and Mrs. Claus while Santa reads “The Night Before Christmas.” The free event will take place Saturday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., in Macy’s Men’s Court.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience is again sponsored by Gymboree Group. Gymboree Group is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 brands.

Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N. Kendall Dr., between the 826 Palmetto Expressway and US 1. For more information on Dadeland Mall, call 305-665-6226 or visit www.simon.com.

Miami International Mall is located at 1455 NW 107 Ave. For more information, call the management office at 305-593-1775 or visit www.simon.com.

The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136 St., off of US1. For more information, call the management office at 305-255-4571 or visit www.ShopTheFalls.com.