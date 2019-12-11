Baptist Health Names Lourdes Boue CEO of West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Lourdes Boue has been named Chief Executive Officer of West Kendall Baptist Hospital. Boue previously served as Vice President of Operations for the hospital, and was part of the team that opened West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Miami-Dade County’s first new hospital in more than 35 years. She succeeds Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, who was recently named CEO of Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.

“Aida Shafer, Chair of the West Kendall Baptist Hospital Board of Directors, and I are pleased to announce the appointment of Lourdes Boue as the CEO of West Kendall Baptist Hospital, a hospital she has been a part of since day one,” said Bo Boulenger, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “Lourdes brings impressive executive and strategic experience, coupled with a passionate commitment to the patients and families we serve, to the community as a whole and to our staff and medical staff.”

Shafer added, “Lourdes joined the West Kendall Baptist Hospital executive leadership team prior to the opening of the hospital, and has been a strong contributor to the hospital’s success these past 10 years, in all areas of quality, service, and growth. We are excited for her to continue leading the hospital in her new role.”

Boue has more than three decades of experience as a healthcare executive in South Florida. She has been an executive with Baptist Health South Florida for the past 15 years, starting as vice president for Baptist Outpatient Services, where she was responsible for urgent care centers in Miami-Dade County and for the growth and development of several physician joint ventures, including single and multi-specialty ambulatory surgery centers and sleep centers. She has also served as Director of Strategic Planning for the organization. Prior to joining Baptist Health, she was the CFO for the Miami Jewish Home and Hospital for the Aged and audit/consulting manager for an international accounting firm.

As Vice President of Operations for West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Boue was responsible for the hospital’s general operations, including the planning, implementation and ongoing evaluation of services offered at the hospital. Boue serves as the growth champion for West Kendall Baptist Hospital, working closely with Baptist Health Strategic Planning and Construction Management to plan for the four-story clinical expansion targeted to begin in 2020 to meet the healthcare needs of the growing West Kendall community. She also was instrumental in driving the surgical services expansion at the hospital just four years after the hospital’s opening.

Active in our community, Boue is past Chairman of the Board for the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida, past Chairman of the State of Florida Board of Accountancy Probable Cause Panel and past co-chairman and member of the Agency Audit Committee for United Way of Miami-Dade. She currently serves as a mentor for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Miami.

Boue is a graduate from Florida International University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, and from the H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Nova Southeastern University with a Master of Science degree in Leadership.