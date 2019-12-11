Nikki Beach Miami Beach To Host Epic “20 Years Of Celebration” White Party

The Party 20 Years In The Making happens on December 14, 2019

Nikki Beach Miami Beach has just announced that it is hosting its “20 Years of Celebration” party on December 14, in honor of the global brand’s milestone moment at the venue that started it all. As Nikki Beach’s first location ever, it’s only fitting that the South of Fifth beach club destination will be throwing the grand finale of this global touring event, tied in with the brand’s signature White Party. Tickets start at $50 and are available at https://www.nikkibeachmiamievents.com.

Guests will experience all of the elements that make Nikki Beach so special: music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art. The day-to-night party will feature live music and entertainment, a dance troupe and specialty cocktails and wine, including the Nikki Beach x Château Minuty commemorative edition rosé bottle with custom artwork. Nikki Beach’s globally-inspired menu will be highlighted, too, and partygoers will savor the beach club’s best bites, including the brand’s oversized sushi boats, Sexy Salad and Famous Chicken Satay.

The commemorative “20 Years of Celebration” bash has visited all of Nikki Beach’s locations across the world, from Marbella to Dubai. This December, the festivities will culminate at Nikki Beach Miami Beach during the height of season. And the White Party theme will pay homage to the legendary soiree Naomi Campbell hosted in 2002 for the opening of Nikki Beach Saint Tropez with an all white dress code for her birthday. All of Nikki Beach’s locations host this signature White Party annually to kick off their season, and it has become one of the most coveted invitations for international jetsetters.

Nikki Beach Miami Beach began as a tribute to the late Nicole Penrod. What started as a beautiful garden and beach club for South Beach’s bohemian community quickly grew into the hotspot for celebrities like Michael Douglas, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna.

“Nikki Beach was created to celebrate the life of my daughter Nicole,” says Jack Penrod, Nikki Beach’s owner and founder. “We did not have any plans to become a global brand,” says Nikki Beach Global Chief Executive Officer, Lucia Penrod. “The magic between our family concept and our customers loyal following created a demand. It was then that we decided to strategically expand Nikki Beach worldwide, while keeping the core message behind Nikki Beach, which is a Celebration of Life.”

Today, Nikki Beach has 13 beach clubs and 5 hotels and resorts across the world, with more locations in the pipeline.