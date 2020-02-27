Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Names Joseph T. McGinn, Jr., M.D., Chief of Cardiac Surgery

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health and the region’s largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility, has named Joseph T. McGinn, Jr., M.D., chief of Cardiac Surgery. Dr. McGinn specializes in the assessment and surgical treatment of patients with coronary artery, aortic and vascular disease. A pioneer in the field of cardiothoracic surgery, he developed the minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting method known internationally as the “McGinn Technique.”

Dr. McGinn comes to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute from Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, part of Atrium HealthCare in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as endowed chair of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery and professor of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery. Prior to that appointment, he was a leading cardiac surgeon in New York City and served as medical director of the Heart Institute at Staten Island University Hospital for 16 years.

“Dr. McGinn is an expert physician and surgeon and an exceptional leader who has demonstrated excellence in patient care, innovation and team building,” said Barry T. Katzen, M.D., founder and chief medical executive of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. “He will complement our team of highly skilled experts, who are committed to achieving the same goals.”

Jack A. Ziffer, Ph.D., M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Baptist Health South Florida, added, “We are pleased to have Dr. McGinn join Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in this leadership capacity to continue his groundbreaking work and further advance the Institute’s worldwide leadership position in the delivery of cardiovascular care.”

An accomplished educator, Dr. McGinn has trained hundreds of surgeons from around the world in minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgical techniques. His clinical and research efforts have generated hundreds of presentations at scientific symposiums and publications in peer-reviewed medical journals and books. He has been recognized by the American Heart Association for excellence in medicine and received the Samuel L. Koontz Award for Clinical Excellence. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Chest Physicians and the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies.

Dr. McGinn earned his medical degree at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in general surgery at SUNY Downstate, serving as chief resident. He also served as chief resident during a cardiothoracic surgery residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery, American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, Surgical Critical Care.

Dr. McGinn enjoys boating with his family and is an avid football fan. He has performed 1,500 MICS CABG cases.