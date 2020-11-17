Zoo Lights returns to Zoo Miami select nights, Nov. 27-Dec. 27

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Zoo Lights Miami, Zoo Miami’s winter holiday celebration, returns this year with one million bright, animal shaped lights, dazzling tree lights and a new 26-foot tall holiday LED tree. Zoo Lights will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on select nights from Nov. 27 through Dec. 27.

Beginning on Nov. 27, Zoo Lights guests can enjoy a special appearance with Santa Claus and a new 26-foot LED holiday tree in the FPL SolarNow Plaza. Visitors will be delighted by animal encounters, Snowman’s River boat rides as well as hot chocolate and cookies (additional charge), also letters to Santa, and holiday shopping at the zoo’s gift shop. There will be complimentary entertainment, including themed evenings, a virtual tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m., music, arts and crafts, and more.

Schedule of nightly themes:

Nov. 27 and 28 — PJ & Onesie Nights: Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday pajamas/snuggies/onesies.

Dec. 4 and 5 — Ugly Sweater Nights: Guests are encouraged to dress in ugly sweaters.

Dec. 11 znc 12 — Galactic Nights: Guests are encouraged to dress like their favorite Star Wars, Star Trek, or Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Dec. 18 and 19 — Santa and Elf Look-A-Like nights: Guests are encouraged to dress as Santa, Mrs. Claus or his elves.

Dec. 20 and 23 — Superhero Nights: Guests are encouraged to dress as a their favorite Superhero.

Early bird online admission to Zoo Lights is $17.95 per adult and $15.95 per child until Nov. 23 at shop.zoomiami.org. Regular Zoo Lights Miami admission is $19.95 per adult and $17.95 per child from Nov. 24 until Dec. 27. Zoo members save $3 per ticket.

The early bird Zoo Lights Miami Package includes Zoo Lights admission, hot chocolate and cookies for $20.95 per adult and $18.95 per child until Nov. 23. Package prices increase to $22.95 per adult and $20.95 per child from Nov. 24 to Dec. 27. Guests must acquire their tickets and packages online at shop.zoomiami.org early as nights have limited capacity. The zoo will close at 4 p.m. on Zoo Lights nights.

For more information on Zoo Lights, admission, packages, and updates to zoo operations due to the pandemic, visit zoomiami.org.

As one of the world’s great zoos and a part of Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, Zoo Miami is home to more than 3,000 animals from all over the world. Open daily, Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 St.