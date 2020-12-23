Countless Have all Been Amazed and Astounded by the Extraordinary Close-Up Magic & Mentalism of Mio

Michael Jordan, Prince Albert of Monaco, Robert De Niro, Barbra Streisand, Howie Mandel, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, Penn & Teller, Hugh Jackman, LeBron James and countless others have all

been amazed and astounded by the

Extraordinary Close-Up Magic

& Mentalism of Mio!

Whether it’s a Corporate or Private event, Mio is booking safe, live Shows, practicing social distancing and performing with sanitized props and a brand-new deck for each presentation!

Performing at more than 150 events and celebrations every year, Mio’s unassuming style never detracts from the main focus. All the guests get to experience his Extraordinary Close-Up Magic & Mentalism as he begins performing in the cocktail hour of a reception or right after a ceremony, where he strolls from group to group, presenting intimate, Interactive Strolling Close-Up Magic, bringing small groups of folks together. This experience serves as the ultimate ice-breaker, imparting a sense of amazement, leaving guests talking among themselves as he moves on to the next group! Entertaining in his sophisticated style, Mio is always ready to momentarily step aside during speeches and toasts.

Mio’s full-length, one-man Mentalism Show https://www.magicbymio.com/mentalism/ is an incredible, interactive experience that involves ‎all the guests, as Mio reads the minds of participants, using a combination of psychology, visualization, intuition and thought transference, presenting amazing feats that cannot be explained! “If you ask me to simply read your mind, with no context, it can be quite difficult, but if I can narrow down your train of thought to a single track, I can reveal that thought!”-Mio. Mio’s Mentalism Show can be 30 minutes to 1 hour long.

Mio has also been performing exciting, multi-camera live Zoom Shows where every guest has a front row seat to experience his incredible, interactive presentations that involve ‎everyone, as Mio reads the minds of participants, using a combination of psychology, visualization, intuition & thought transference, presenting amazing feats of Magic & Mentalism that cannot be explained and that will enthrall! Mio’s interactive Zoom Show can be up to 45 minutes. Along with the Zoom invitation, we include a diagram and a list of suggested props for each guest to have with them during the show to fully participate!

Mio was the featured entertainer at Barbra Streisand’s birthday party hosted by Donna Karan, where he also performed for Robert De Niro and Woody Allen. ABC-TV producer David Saltz applauds, “A marvelous performance! A wonderful show!” Others who have experienced Mio’s rare combination of Magic & Mentalism include Anderson Cooper, Michael Douglas, Bill Clinton, Diane Sawyer, Wesley Snipes, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Burt Reynolds, NYC Mayor Bloomberg, Mike Nichols, Joel Grey, Art Garfunkel, Chuck Mangione, Diane Von Furstenberg, Grace Jones, Blondie, Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Gloria Estefan, Siegfried, Gianni Versace, Nicole Miller, Timothy Hutton, Elle Macpherson, Dale Chihuly, George Abbott, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Aziz.

A favorite at celebrity golf tournaments and parties for professional sports teams from the NBA to the NFL, Mio has performed at the Miami Heat’s Team holiday party for 15 consecutive years. “He did things I’ve never seen anyone do. We’ve seen many magicians but he’s the most amazing!” says Chris Riley, wife of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley.

Mio has personally performed for Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Hull, Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Carlton Fisk, Dan Marino, John Elway, Lynn Swann, Marcus Allen, Emmitt Smith, Dwyane Wade, Troy Aikman, Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Bryant Gumbel, Phil Simms, Don Shula, Micky Arison, Wayne Huizenga, John Henry, Robert Kraft, Jason Taylor, Denis Potvin, Mike Schmidt, Shaquille O’Neal, Mario Andretti, and many others.

Mio also specializes in building on Corporate Culture as a Corporate Team Building Facilitator, increasing the efficiency and productivity of staff by sharing unique, proven methods of how to successfully work together! Corporate Team Building Program details provided upon request.

Corporate Clients include AACG, Acer Computers, ADP, AirBus, American Express, American Greetings, AT&T, Aviation Inflatables, Azura Vascular Care, Bank Atlantic, Barclays, BEA Architects, Bell South, Benetti Yachts, Berger Singerman, Bilzin Sumberg, Blockbuster, Blue Sea Capital, BNY Mellon, Burdines, Carnival Airlines, Citibank, City National Bank, Compass Group, Continental Airlines, DASI, Delta, Deutsche Bank, Digilant, Dorel Industries, ECRM, Federated Investors, FEMBI Mortgage, Fleming Yachts, Fortune International, GA Telesis, GE, Grand Bank Yachts, GrayRobinson, Gunster, HackerU, Hazen & Sawyer, Hewins, HIG Capital, HighTower, HMY Yachts, IBM, IMS Yachts, Jewish Federation, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Kaplan Inc., Kaufman Rossin, Maison Brison, Marcum, Matrix Medical, McDermott, Will & Emery, Merchant One, Merck, Merrill Lynch, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Miami City Ballet, Midmark, Motorola, National Rural Utilities, NextEra Energy Resources, OACP, OPEESA, PepsiCo, PIRTEK, Philip Morris, Prestige Cruise Holdings, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Prudential Securities, Real Auction, Roger Dubuis, SAS Global, SEACOR Holdings, Shell, Stellar Adjusting, Stonegate Bank, Stratacent, SunGard, TD Bank, Tiger Direct, Turnberry, UM, Unilever, University Hospitals, UPS, USPA Global, UVM, Walgreens, Wells Fargo, Westinghouse, YPO, etc.

Major Cruise Lines include Regent and Oceania where Mio was the highest rated headline entertainer summer after summer! He has also provided world-class entertainment on Silver Seas, Crystal, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Celebrity.

For Fundraisers, Mio’s performance fee includes the donation of a Gift Certificate for an evening of Magic & Mentalism, a $2,500 value to auction off in a silent or live auction, and all the proceeds are kept for the cause! Mio is proud to have performed for these excellent causes: A Child Is Missing, After School All Stars, American Cancer Society, Anthony Shriver Foundation, Best Buddies, Boys & Girls Club Of Broward, Centro Mater Foundation, Children’s Fund for GSD Research, Child Watch of North America, Dan Marino Foundation, Wish of a Lifetime, Friends In Deed, Habitat For Humanity, Hadassah Women & Daughters, Just World International, Lotus House, Make A Wish Foundation, Mike Schmidt Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Mario Lemieux Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Rotary Club Of Boca Raton, Voices For Children, Wish Of A Lifetime, Women Of Tomorrow, etc.

Voted Magician of the Year by Ring 45 of The International Brotherhood of Magicians, Mio is truly a World Class Magician & Mentalist. Born into a NYC show biz family, Mio’s has been performing professionally since 1989 for Presidents, Princes, Celebrities & Causes, sharing his Close-Up Magic and his one-man Mentalism Stage Shows in full theatres around the world.

