GiftForward, A New Way to help the Hospitality Community

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) are wholeheartedly committed to helping the businesses in our community. Restaurants are being hit hard during this pandemic and they need help now more than ever. We truly believe that GIFTforward can be a helpful solution for local restaurant owners during these tough times.

GIFTforward is a platform for restaurants to sell discounted or at-cost gift cards to customers during the pandemic. The platform greatly helps restaurants that do not currently have the capability to sell gift cards and it charges restaurants zero fees and keeps zero profit. GIFTforward has already raised over $50K for restaurants and it has now arrived to the local Miami community.

GIFTforward is solely about passing all of the value of purchases to business owners. Consumers use the gift cards to support businesses and business owners use the funds however they see fit. Restaurant owners need the money to handle overwhelming expenses such as rent, insurance and payroll!

Signing up your business on the GIFTforward platform is entirely free and takes just 5 minutes. Join the platform and begin selling gift cards here.

A list of frequently asked questions has been created to ensure that you feel supported as a business owner. If you have any additional questions or concerns then please do not hesitate to reach out to team@giftforward.co!

You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to easily share your restaurant’s great offerings with the Miami public.

Still not convinced? Take a look at what the media has to say about GIFTforward:

Forbes – “Due to the shutdown, many have zero revenue but still have bills to pay and people to employ. Our mission is to help these businesses make it through this crisis by selling gift cards.”

The London Free Press – “…Business graduates are pitching in to help established London businesses stay afloat through discounted gift cards.”

Daily Hive – “The service offers a way to support your favorite local spots in a time when you may be watching your wallet more closely, as well.”