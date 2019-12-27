La Fontana Steakhouse to Open in November in the Heart of Doral

Newest culinary concept from Bocas Group

The City of Doral welcomes La Fontana Steakhouse, the newest culinary experience from Bocas Group. The restaurant offers an innovative menu carefully designed by the De Grazia family, which combines the flavors of traditional Italian cuisine with a Latin flare. La Fontana Steakhouse will also feature dry-aged, in-house, meat program and a vast selection of top-quality wines. La Fontana Steakhouse is located at 107 Ave. Doral, FL 33178, and will open its doors on Nov. 3, 2019.

“This concept is a reimagined Italian-American dining experience. We have taken each local dish to another level, turning each into a story that will delight the senses by evoking memories of places, smells and flavors of Latin America,”explained Levin De Grazia, CEO of Bocas Group.

La Fontana Steakhouse will amaze its clients with a wide range of daring and unique combinations, as well as its exquisite dry-aged meat program. Customers will be able to select their own steaks and rubs ahead of time, which will then be hung up to age to perfection. Diners can come back and enjoy the prime cut, with a rich developed flavor and buttery texture.

The De Grazia family knows that a good dish should always be paired with a good drink, and closely followed by a special dessert. They’ve paid tribute to their Italian-Venezuelan heritage with “The Seven,” a signature red wine designed to share at a family lunch or dinner. The restaurant also features “La Tavola Familiare,” the special family menu, based on the De Grazia’s own traditions, and designed to be shared by the whole family on Sundays.

Yaritza Mendez Leen, one of the top female sommeliers in Venezuela, will take the lead captivating customers with wine pairing options that will satisfy even the most exquisite and demanding palates. The menu is topped off with creative and instagrammable desserts that are already a hallmark of Bocas Group.

“We are bringing the same passion and vision that has always distinguished our restaurant group, which comes from being a family with a deep love for cooking.This passion is reflected in our concept, our menu and in our customer service. We will make sure that all of our guests enjoy the new culinary concept that we have designed for them,” added Executive Chef Roberto González.

La Fontana Steakhouse will also be a perfect spot for private events, with more than 5,200 square ft and three private rooms. La Fontana will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy Hour will be offered Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.