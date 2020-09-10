Luli Fama Reveals The 2021 Collection “Diosa” With A Livestreamed Runway Show

Paraiso Miami Beach 2021 Edgy designs & vibrant prints will have everyone doing a double-take

Internationally known swimwear brand Luli Fama, will be showcasing their anticipated 2021 Collection “DIOSA” at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2021. The digital only runway show will be live streamed around the world on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 8pm via @Lulifamaswimwear Instagram, https://www.lulifama.com/pages/live and http://paraisomiamibeach.com/. Inspired by confident, empowered, bold and sophisticated Luli Babes, the “Diosa” collection includes an assortment of eye-catching and chic looks such as the brand’s signature pieces and ultra-modern flattering designs that lend a stylish fashion shatement to any summer wardrobe.

Staying true to Luli Fama’s DNA, the collection offers vibrant hues, lively metallics, sassy animal prints and femine floral motifs. From flirty bandeaus to sexy triangle tops and cheeky Brazilian Ruched and high- cut bottoms, each piece was made to be mixed and matched, allowing customers to select specially designed looks and highlight her best features.

Along with the new assortment of stunning swimwear, customers will be introduced to the brand’s fashionable, comfortable and elevated resort-wear collection. The ready to wear cover ups and clothing, are designed to complement the swimsuits, while being versatile enough to be worn day or night and for any occasion.

Sponsors of the “Diosa” Collection livestream runway show include Shoes by Alexandria Brandao, Nikki E Designs, Sobe Tan and Are De Lamour.

The limited exclusive collection can be found at www.lulifama.com. To learn more about the brand, visit: @LuliFamaSwimwear.