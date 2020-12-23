NEW AMERICAN BRASSERIE THE GRAMERCY OPENS ON CORAL GABLES MIRACLE MILE IN DECEMBER 2020

Today, The Gramercy, a grand and vibrant new American Brasserie officially makes its debut in Coral Gables. The name of the eatery and bar give a nod to the everlasting style and charm of the Big Apple. The Gramercy showcases generous American Brasserie cuisine done perfectly plus a sushi bar in a bustling, beaux arts setting.

Envisioned as the go-to convivial gathering spot for Miami’s business and social set, The Gramercy inhabits the former Tarpon Bend space, now transformed by the team behind Kiki on The River. From a power lunch to convivial cocktails and dinner, the Miracle Mile spot will take care of the community’s culinary needs from midday until evening’s end.

The space, designed by Mark Lehmkuhl of Ghost House Creative Group, incorporates the unique imprint he has imbued at Jones’s other establishments including Kiki on the River and El Santo on Calle Ocho. The interior gives a nod to New York power dining rooms like The Waldorf and Grand Central with references to grand columns, large booths, exposed brick, velvet banquettes and French tile as well as prime oak floors. A check-in desk with keys greets guests, as does a neon “Heartbreak Hotel” sign and an elevator to nowhere serves as a photo opp as you “check in.”

Dishes focus on brasserie classics brought to life with a contemporary spin. East and West Coast Oysters, Truffle Caviar Deviled Eggs and Steak Tartare round out the appetizers that also include a Shaved Artichoke Salad and Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. Heartier items include the “The Gram” Burger made with a nine-ounce Waygu Beef patty, Maytag Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Frisee on a Potato Bun, while the “Faberge Potato Topped with Caviar” is upscale take on a loaded baked potato with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Butter, Crème Fraiche, Chives, topped with Caviar. A 16 oz. Prime Rib is served with natural Au Jus and creamy Horseradish sauce, and Pan Seared Salmon is served with Sorrel Cream reduction. For a sweet finish the massive Banana Split satisfies with banana, ice cream, toasted nuts, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce and maraschino cherries.

A small sushi bar helmed by Chef Sylvio Richardson, formerly of Nobu, serves creative maki rolls like the “The Gram” Roll made with Hamachi, Salmon,Tuna, Avocado, topped with Crab, Masago and Scallions, creamy Jalapeno sauce and the Salmon Caviar Roll composed of Salmon, Caviar, Yuzu Den Miso sauce drizzled with Truffle Oil. The Wagyu “Surf and Turf” Roll made with sliced Wagyu, Lobster, Avocado, Cucumber, and Serrano Pepper will be a must-order.

Signature drinks are thoughtfully blended and draw their inspiration from the classics. From the “Creme De La Creme” made with vodka, coconut liquor, vermouth and a watermelon ice cube to the “Smoke & Mirrors” with rye whiskey, Montenegro amaro, cynar, orange bitters and truffle tincture to the “Savvy Botanist” made with gin, green chartreuse, pineapple-blueberry syrup, dill and lime the cocktails are a combination of creative new concoctions and updated classics. A comprehensive wine program, offers a robust selection of wines by the glass and bottle selections from both established and cutting-edge wineries.

The Gramercy is located at 65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Hours are 1130am til 11pm Monday through Thursday, and 1130am til 12am Friday – Sunday (limited hours opening week).

www.thegramercymiami.com

www.facebook.com/gramercymia

www.instagram.com/gramercymia