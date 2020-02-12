Serenity Yachts Introduces the Future of Yachting with Unique Solar-Powered Vessels for Today’s Modern Sailor

Company to Celebrate its U.S. Debut at the Miami International Boat Show, Feb 13–17, 2020



Serenity Yachts is paving the way for the future of yachting with its modern, luxurious solar-powered yachts. The pure electric and hybrid yachts harness the natural energy of the sun to allow for the virtually endless range of a sailboat, without sacrificing the space and comfort of a power catamaran. The brand, which was recently featured in the annual Neiman Marcus Christmas Book, has quickly become recognized as the height of luxury and technology combined.

Serenity Yachts will make its U.S. debut at the Miami International Boat Show, taking place Feb 13–17, 2020 at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin.

Led by Executive Director Boyd Taylor, Serenity Yachts prides itself upon providing a tranquil yachting experience. With quiet electric motors, the yachts allow everyone on board to enjoy the ocean air and the sound of waves lapping against the hull, as opposed to the smell diesel fumes and the rumble of the engine.

Serenity Yachts not only strives to eliminate dependency on fossil fuel; it is committed to building yachts that stand the test of time. It designs its systems to make them easy to upgrade when new and improved technologies become available. In addition, every part of the yacht is designed to maximize efficiency and performance – from the carbon fiber hulls to the hydraulic flybridge.

Each yacht that Serenity builds is fully customizable. Serenity’s shipyard is home to seasoned masters of their craft ― they are not merely yacht builders; they are artisans.

Serenity Yachts currently has two lines of vessels: the Serenity 64 and Serenity 74. Each is equipped with the latest technologies and offers a selection of the most up-to-date equipment in navigation, entertainment, and smart home technologies.

The Serenity 74 offers 110 square meters of SunPower® solar panels and has the ability to cruise endlessly at 7–9 knots while still powering the onboard amenities. The ideal yacht for chartering, it features a combined galley and saloon on the main deck, four VIP cabins (each cabin with an en-suite bathroom) and two additional cabins and baths in the forepeaks, that can be configured for family or crew (other layouts are available). The sophisticated interior was inspired by the mind of Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing, with no small detail overlooked.

The Serenity 64 offers 65 square meters of SunPower® solar panels and can cruise indefinitely at 4-6 knots while still providing power to one's onboard amenities. The vessel features a combined galley and saloon on the main deck, four VIP cabins (each with their own en-suite bathroom), one crew cabin, and a hydraulic flybridge. Other layouts are available.

“Serenity Yachts is excited to make its U.S. debut at the Miami International Boat Show,” said Taylor. “We are passionate about our commitment to solar technology and delivering vessels that are performance-driven. It is our goal to lead the industry in green technology while preserving the quality and comfort of the yachting experience that so many enjoy.”

Serenity Yachts will be located at Booth 808 at the Miami International Boat Show. The Serenity 64 will be displayed in-water.