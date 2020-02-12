Sergeant Daniel Gerstein Shares Remarkable Life & Journey at Temple Emanu-El

Sergeant Daniel Gerstein, Medic in Battalion Aid Station 890 share his story as someone whose faced both racism and anti-Semitism.

Saturday, February 29th 9:30 AM

Temple Emanu-El on Miami Beach will host Daniel Gerstein

from the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

Biracial, adopted as an infant by a U.S. Jewish family, Daniel

faced both racism and anti-Semitism growing up. He now

serves as Medic in Battalion Aid in the prestigious Station 890.

He is 23 years old.

Daniel will speak about his remarkable life, journey, and unique

military/combat story during Shabbat services. A complimentary

Kiddush lunch will follow services.

Temple Emanu-El is located at 1701 Washington Avenue, Miami

Beach. (305) 538-2503. www.tesobe.org.