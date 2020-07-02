Sunset Harbour’s Sushi Garage Launches Miami Spice Menu

Located in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood, Sushi Garage has reopened for dine-in service Tuesday-Sunday from 5-9:30PM to offer diners their favorite Japanese staples and happy hour specials. Sushi Garage serves traditional Japanese cuisine with modern creativity. The dining room is both modern, with its metal origami koi fish, and organic, with dark wood, ginger and herbs growing throughout. It’s hard to believe the space was once an auto body shop.

The Miami Spice 2020 menu offers South Beach’s favorite happy hour, guests can enjoy the same, delicious menu featuring crispy avocado rice, shrimp tempura tacos and kurobuta sausages, as well as hot and cold starters, specialty sushi rolls, and main entrees such as the maple miso seabass. Desserts include a mocha ice cream and rice pudding.

The full menu offers appetizers like spicy tuna crispy rice and chicken or shrimp gyoza. Besides sushi, there are also stone pot dishes, udon noodle soups, salads and main dishes. A full bar serves classic and creative cocktails.

Sushi Garage is located 1784 West Ave and is open Tuesday – Sunday from 5 pm – 9:30 pm. For more information visit, https://sushigarage.appfront.ai/.