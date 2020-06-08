V12 Supply Donates N-95 Masks to Miami Beach Fire Rescue

V12 Supply, a trusted supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE), is donating much-needed N-95 masks to frontline healthcare professionals and vulnerable populations across South Florida, including Mount Sinai Medical Center, Jackson Health System and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida. Yesterday, the company donated 500 N-95 masks and 1,000 three-ply disposable masks to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

“We are aware of the crisis that our first responders have had to get essential PPE items, and we are trying to make that as easy as possible so that we can protect those who do so much to protect us,” said V12 Supply CEO Tarek Kirschen.

To organizations like Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the donations are a welcome relief.

“It’s great when we see our business and residents responding to our first responders,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez. “Masks have been something very hard to get, and this is critical for us. The firefighters standing behind me have families at home, and they go out and respond to any type of emergencies that we go to, but we also want to make sure we keep our families safe. Some of us live with our parents, our children, some of us have spouses that are pregnant, so it’s extremely important to make sure we keep them safe, and in turn keep their families safe.”

Based in Miami, V12 Supply’s product offering for healthcare professionals includes N-95 masks, isolation gowns, surgical gloves and face shields. The company also sells KN-95 masks and non-surgical face masks to the general public through the company website.

V12 Supply ships products to healthcare professionals, government entities and nursing homes throughout the U.S., protecting thousands of individuals each day.

“Our sense of normalcy will be different from now on so we are doing all we can to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Lazarus Kaufman, COO of V12 Supply. “We’ve already made additional investments that will enable us to increase our production, streamline our supply chain and ensure the highest quality of our equipment in the long-run.”