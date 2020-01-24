NETBALL LEGEND, GRACE BAILEY, HONORED DURING DEDICATION CEREMONY AT ANSIN SPORTS COMPLEX IN MIRAMAR

The City of Miramar hosted an official netball court dedication ceremony at Ansin Sports Complex to pay tribute to longtime Miramar resident and former President of the Florida Netball Association, Grace Bailey. The ceremony took place under a soft drizzle on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in front of the newly renovated courts at Ansin Sports Complex. Miramar Commissioners paved the way by unanimously agreeing to a proclamation sponsored by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis to name the netball courts in honor of Grace Bailey. Ms. Bailey passed away on July 17, 2019.

The dedication ceremony commenced with an introduction by Mayor Wayne Messam, who offered condolences to the family in attendance but also saw this as a moment to celebrate Grace Bailey’s drive and her desire to ensure that the sport of netball got the presence and prominence it deserved. Mayor Messam pointed out that the netball courts were adjacent to the state-of-the-art track at Ansin Sports Complex and that this further enhances Miramar as a sports destination.

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis introduced guest speaker, Rev. Dr. Edina Bayne, the Development Director for the Florida Netball Association, who paid tribute to Grace Bailey and her legacy. Rev. Dr. Bayne spoke of Ms. Bailey’s 30 years of commitment to the sport and 23 years as a Miramar resident. “Grace Bailey made netball a household name and made it her mission to share the sport with all people of all ages. She was unrelenting in her fight to ensure that the courts in Miramar and other cities were effectively utilized,” Rev. Dr. Bayne stated.

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers and Commissioner Yvette Colbourne also addressed the crowd and supported the sentiments shared by all the speakers. They added that they were proud to be a part of a community that honors its’ community leaders.

The dedication ceremony concluded with a plaque presentation by Vice Mayor Davis to Grace Bailey’s family. Vice Mayor Davis stated, “Grace Bailey was a tremendous ambassador for the sport of netball. She believed in hard work and was an inspiration to so many young girls.” Vice Mayor Davis credited her years of playing netball in Jamaica as a contributing factor to her own personal success today.

The event was also attended by city of Miramar residents, city staff and members of the Pacesetters Netball Club. The Ansin Sports Complex Netball Courts are now officially dedicated to Ms. Grace Bailey, in memory of her many years of service and dedication to the sport of netball as a player, coach and mentor.

Ansin Sports Complex is located at 10801 Miramar Boulevard, Miramar, FL 33025. For more information, visit MiramarFL.gov or call 954-602-4990.