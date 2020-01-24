Space Coast Credit Union Relocates South Florida Operations Center to Miramar Park of Commerce

Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU), the third largest credit union in Florida, is relocating its existing South Florida operations center to the Miramar Park of Commerce, the largest locally owned and managed business park in South Florida. The employer of approximately 850 total team members is leasing the entire 48,604-sq.-ft. MPC-25B, located at 10600 Marks Way, providing for future staffing expansion in its southern markets.

“We chose the Miramar Park of Commerce due to its proximity and convenient access to major nearby thoroughfares,” said SCCU Chief Operating Officer Alan Lewis. “We weren’t necessarily looking at new construction, but we found that this building meets both our short-term and long-term needs.”

Headquartered in Melbourne, Fla., Space Coast Credit Union, with more than $4.5 billion in assets, serves more than 400,000 members in 29 counties and operates 59 branch locations that span Florida’s east coast from Flagler to Miami-Dade counties. Move-in is slated for February 2020.

“Space Coast Credit Union is one of several major companies that have recently relocated operations to the Park,” said Sunbeam Properties Vice President Maridee Bell, who along with Leasing Associate Lauren Pace and Colliers International South Florida Director of Industrial Services Ryan Goggins, represented the Park in the transaction. “In 2019 alone, we’ve leased more than 200,000 sq. ft. to such new tenants. At Sunbeam and the Miramar Park of Commerce, we’re continuing to attract high-caliber tenants with offerings and services that outperform our competitors.”

Space Coast Credit Union was represented by Brian Lightle of Lightle Beckner Robison, Inc. in the transaction.

MPC-25 consists of two spec office buildings, the 48,604-sq.-ft. MPC-25B and the 56,494-sq.-ft. MPC-25A.

About Miramar Park of Commerce

Since breaking ground in 1984, Sunbeam has developed the Miramar Park of Commerce into the largest locally owned and managed Business Park in South Florida, with over five million square feet

of office/service, laboratory, pharmacy, light manufacturing and distribution space. The world class Park is home to more than 10,000 employees from more than 180 national and international companies including GE, Siemens, Spirit Airlines, Tommy Hilfiger, Neiman Marcus, Humana, Quest Diagnostics, Toyota, Vitas Healthcare, Stanley Black & Decker, Pepperidge Farm, HEICO Corporation and Nissan. Flex/office space, corporate build-to-suits as well as a limited number of second-generation spaces are available in the

About Space Coast Credit Union:

Space Coast Credit Union was chartered in 1951 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. The credit union serves more than 437,000 members with assets of over $4.5 billion through a network of 59 branches and over 100 ATMs located throughout Florida and through its website, SCCU.com. Space Coast Credit Union is open for membership to anyone who lives or works in the 29 Florida counties it serves. Locations can be found at SCCU.com/Locations.