Welcome new Businesses

The City of Miramar is pleased to welcome all of our businesses who have chosen to call Miramar home.
Island 509 Restaurant
Introducing “Haitian-fusion” with Haitian dishes and others that offer an American and Caribbean-island flare. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with vegetarian and gluten-free options and healthy juices and smoothies.
11635 Red Road, Miramar, FL 33025
island509.com
954-388-0833
MD Simmons Productions
Referred to as the “Black Girl Magic” of event productions, Marie Denise Simmons and her company bring 30 years of experience to creating exceptional events and unforgettable and innovative experiences.
mdsimmonsproductions.com
E-mail denise@mdsimmonsproductions.com
954-874-5022
Paris Morning Bakery
A new trend—setting bakery and café providing a unique customer experience with innovated fresh new concepts to pastries, desserts, breads and more.
11679 City Hall Promenade 4A2, Miramar, FL 33025
parismorning.com
754-260-5125