Welcome new Businesses

The City of Miramar is pleased to welcome all of our businesses who have chosen to call Miramar home.

Island 509 Restaurant

Introducing “Haitian-fusion” with Haitian dishes and others that offer an American and Caribbean-island flare. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with vegetarian and gluten-free options and healthy juices and smoothies.

11635 Red Road, Miramar, FL 33025

island509.com

954-388-0833

MD Simmons Productions

Referred to as the “Black Girl Magic” of event productions, Marie Denise Simmons and her company bring 30 years of experience to creating exceptional events and unforgettable and innovative experiences.

mdsimmonsproductions.com

E-mail denise@mdsimmonsproductions.com

954-874-5022

Paris Morning Bakery

A new trend—setting bakery and café providing a unique customer experience with innovated fresh new concepts to pastries, desserts, breads and more.

11679 City Hall Promenade 4A2, Miramar, FL 33025

parismorning.com

754-260-5125