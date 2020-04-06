A Local Synagogue Has Found a Way to Celebrate Upcoming Holiday of Passover & Still Social Distance

Because of Covid-19, and in an effort to flatten the curve, Bet Shira Congregation in Pinecrest is hosting its first virtual Passover Seder.

Question: Why is this year different from all other years?

Answer: Because many families won’t be able to celebrate Passover together as they like they usually do…..

But, Bet Shira has the solution for families near and far….

A VIRTUAL SEDER

Join the Bet Shira Family as they gather for a virtual Passover Seder. Hosting a Seder of this type is a first for Bet Shira, and unique for the community near and far.

Bet Shira has a tradition of bringing people together during Passover. But, because of health and safety concerns, they are celebrating the holiday from a distance, for the first time, with the use of technology.

Traditionally, Jewish families gather for the first two nights of Passover to celebrate to celebrate the holiday together. Bet Shira realizes that because many families will not be able to do that this year and they are inviting everyone to gather as one, online.

This event is not only for Bet Shira congregants, it is for everyone who cannot be with loved ones and/or wants to join. Families can log on at the same time and spend the holiday “together,” and those social distancing alone, away from their loved ones, have an opportunity to join the Bet Shira family.

“The Torah teaches us “it is not good for man to be alone.” We are creating virtual opportunities for people to connect with one another so as to reduce social isolation during Passover.” — Rabbi Ben Herman Rabbi Ben Herman and his family are welcoming guests virtually into their home for this unique seder on the second night of Passover.

Virtually join the Herman family for Passover seder on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6 pm.

This year, Passover will be celebrated from sundown April 8 until sundown April 16. Passover is a joyous holiday for the Jewish people. It commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery by the Egyptian Pharaoh. The Holiday is celebrated by hosting a festive meal with family and friends where they retell the story of Passover.

Log onto betshira.org for more information on how to join the seder and for a list of all of Bet Shira’s virtual events!

Bet Shira Congregation is a conservative Jewish Synagogue in Pinecrest, Florida. Founded in 1985, Bet Shira is the only conservative Synagogue in South Miami Dade. Translated from Hebrew, the name Bet Shira means House of Song and represents the vibrant, upbeat and dynamic community.

For more information about Bet Shira’s virtual seder and for media opportunities contact, Executive Director, Chelsea Rego at crego@betshira.org and at (305) 238-2601 ext 223.