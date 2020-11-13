Code Enforcement Corner

From the Code Enforcement Department

What is Code Enforcement?

Code Enforcement is the prevention, detection, investigation and enforcement of violations of statutes or ordinances regulating public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs.”

What is a Code Enforcement Officer?

A Code Enforcement Officer is a sworn or non-sworn inspector, officer or investigator, employed by a city, or county, or city and county, who possesses specialized training in, and whose primary duties are the prevention, detection, investigation, and enforcement of violations of laws regulating public nuisance, public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs (http://www.caceo.us/?10).

Code enforcement, sometimes encompassing law enforcement, is the act of enforcing a set of rules, principles, or laws (especially written ones) and ensuring observance of a system of norms or customs. … Police forces are charged with maintaining public order, crime prevention, and enforcing criminal law.

Did You Know???

BULK TRASH COLLECTION SERVICE!

Right Size, Right Time, No Pile Left Behind! No Citations! Clean Streets!

City Code, Sec. 10-14. ( c ) – Citation procedures; schedule of civil penalties.

Bulk trash shall be placed at the curb for collection not more than 72 hours prior to the scheduled pickup day. If the bulk trash pickup day is changed to Mondays, bulk trash shall be placed at the curb for collection not more than 48 hours prior to the scheduled pickup day. If a city code enforcement officer determines that bulk trash has been placed at curbside for collection for more than 48 hours in advance of the scheduled pickup day, the city shall issue a civil infraction courtesy notice to the violating property owner and/or resident that a violation has been committed and require removal of the bulk trash within 72 hours of the civil infraction notice. Where the violator is not the owner of the real property on which the violation occurs, the code enforcement officer may also give notice to the owner or to the owner’s agent or representative. If, upon personal investigation, a code enforcement officer determines that the violation has not been corrected within the period after the courtesy notice is issued, the code enforcement officer shall issue a citation to the property owner or to the owner’s agent or representative.

Helpful TIPS for your Bulk and Yard Waste Collection Service:

• Bulk/Yard Waste includes all types of vegetative material resulting from routine yard and landscaping maintenance of your yard that exceeds six (6) inches in diameter and not to exceed six (12) cubic yards per service.

• Bulk/Yard Waste also includes White Goods (domestic appliances), furniture, and other similar items including materials from minor home repairs and not to exceed six (12) cubic yards per service.

• Bulk/Yard Waste DOES NOT include items that are generated by hired contractors, INCLUDING CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS and/or tree trimmers or tree surgeons and landscaping services.

• Place all bulky/yard items neatly at the curb three (3) FEET FROM THE CARTS and 3-5 feet from your property line No MORE THAN 48 HOURS from collection schedule for quick pick up and easy collection.

• After the Christmas Holiday- please drop off your Christmas trees at Mctyre Park for free disposal.

• No Bulk Trash Collection Service for Undeveloped Lands and Commercial Properties -no bulk trash collection service is available for undeveloped lands and commercial properties through the city. Removal of bulk trash at undeveloped lands and commercial properties is the responsibility of the property owner.

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION SERVICE!

Right Time Out, Right Time In! No Citations!

City Code, Sec. 10-14. ( c ) – Citation procedures; schedule of civil penalties.

Domestic garbage containers shall be placed at the curb for collection not more than 12 hours prior to the scheduled pick up day. Domestic garbage containers shall be removed from the curb within 24 hours after pickup. If a code enforcement officer determines that a garbage or recycle container has been placed at curbside for collection more than 12 hours in advance of the scheduled pickup day, the city shall issue a civil infraction notice (courtesy notice) to the violating property and require removal of the container within a period up to eight hours. If a city code enforcement officer determines that a garbage or recycle container has been placed at curbside for collection for more than 12 hours in advance of the scheduled pickup day, the city shall issue a civil infraction courtesy notice to the violating property owner and/or resident that a violation has been committed and require removal of the garbage container for a period up to eight hours of the civil infraction notice. Where the violator is not the owner of the real property on which the violation occurs, the code enforcement officer may also give notice to the owner or to the owner’s agent or representative. If, upon personal investigation, a code enforcement officer determines that the violation has not been corrected within the period after the courtesy notice is issued, the code enforcement officer shall issue a citation to the property owner or to the owner’s agent or representative.

HELPFUL TIPS FOR YOUR GARBAGE COLLECTION SERVICE:

• Place domestic garbage containers at the curb for collection NO MORE THAN 12 HOURS prior to the scheduled pick up day.

• Remove domestic garbage containers from the curb within 24 hours after pickup.

• Please pick up a Residential, Trash, and Recycling collection schedule at the City Hall.

On scheduled pick-up days for domestic garbage, recycling services and bulk trash, the pick-up start time shall begin at 7:00 a.m.

CIVIL PENALTIES

Sec. 10-14. (e) – Citation procedures; schedule of civil penalties.

A person who receives a citation from a code enforcement officer for the violation of a city ordinance has committed a civil infraction, and shall be subject to a fine in accordance with the following schedule:

Violation Category First Offense Second Offense Third Offense Fourth Offense (Mandatory court appearance for fourth offense)

Garbage/bulk trash $250.00 $500.00 $500.00 $500.00

Violation Category First Offense Second Offense Third Offense Fourth Offense (Mandatory court appearance for fourth offense) Garbage/bulk trash $250.00 $500.00 $500.00 $500.00