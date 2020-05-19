We Must Always Remember the Sacrifice

In conclusion, to the City of West Park’s honored deceased, we hold you in our highest esteem! You are our heroes! We salute you! We honor you! We live our lives in freedom, because of what you gave us! There will never be a time that we do not give you our solemn honor!

On this and every Memorial Day, we the residents of West Park must never forget the meaning of Memorial Day and remember those proud patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of liberty’s blessings! We are in your debt and we thank you!

May God always bestow His blessings upon you!