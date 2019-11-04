Condominium and Homeowner Association Board Certification Class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Condominium and Homeowner Association board members, as well as property managers, are invited to attend an interactive Board Certification Course. The educational program will be held on Tuesday, November 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the fifth floor community room of the St. Tropez Condominiums located at 150 Sunny Isles Boulevard in Sunny Isles Beach.

The educational program is the perfect introduction for all new board members and a great review for anyone currently serving on a board. Complimentary refreshments will be served. The class is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance by contacting Joshua Cole at jcole@eisingerlaw.com or call 954-894-8000 x 281.

The class will be led by Dennis J. Eisinger, Managing Partner of Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet, P.A. and an Adjunct Law Professor at the University of Florida with more than 30 years of legal experience and Partner Alessandra Stivelman, who has over 10 years of legal experience and focuses her practice on real estate law and community association law. The two experienced attorneys will review new and existing community association laws and regulations, discuss recent legislative changes which affect condominium and homeowner associations, explain the role of fiduciary duties and guide board members through the applicable statutes governing community associations in Florida. Following the presentation, there will be ample time to ask the professionals questions.

This class is approved by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, the state agency that oversees the Division of Florida Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes and fulfills community association board member State certification requirements (Sections 718.112(2)(d)(4) and 720.3033(1)). It is sponsored free of charge by Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet, P.A. and AKAM On-Site, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.eisingerlaw.com/ or www.akam.com.