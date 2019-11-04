City of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy recently met with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members at the elegant Corsair Private Dining Room inside the JW Marriott Turnberry. Mayor Levy spoke about the vibrant economy in his city, now celebrating its 94th anniversary. “As an older city, we’re reinvesting our time and resources to re-imagine our commercial corridors, residential developments and more,” said Mayor Levy. “There is so much potential, with 1,000 units coming to downtown Hollywood and we foresee another 10,000 more units needed to accommodate our workforce community. There are so many opportunities for renewal and for development,”
Home Aventura Featured Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy meets with Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy meets with Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members
City of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy recently met with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members at the elegant Corsair Private Dining Room...
Don Soffer Aventura High School holds opening celebration
The day dawned with a beautiful sunrise and all signs pointed to great weather to accompany the opening celebration of the City of Aventura’s...
Casa D’Angelo Ristorante celebrates grand opening in style
Chef Angelo and Denise Elia were like proud parents as they welcomed City of Aventura officials and members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of...