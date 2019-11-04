Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy meets with Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members

City of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy recently met with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members at the elegant Corsair Private Dining Room inside the JW Marriott Turnberry. Mayor Levy spoke about the vibrant economy in his city, now celebrating its 94th anniversary. “As an older city, we’re reinvesting our time and resources to re-imagine our commercial corridors, residential developments and more,” said Mayor Levy. “There is so much potential, with 1,000 units coming to downtown Hollywood and we foresee another 10,000 more units needed to accommodate our workforce community. There are so many opportunities for renewal and for development,”

