Don Soffer Aventura High School holds opening celebration

The day dawned with a beautiful sunrise and all signs pointed to great weather to accompany the opening celebration of the City of Aventura’s brand-new Don Soffer Aventura High School.

A huge tent filled the school’s parking lot and Aventura Police were there to assist with traffic and parking for the visiting dignitaries and community leaders as parents and students arrived. Kaufman Lynn Construction, developers of the school, were there in force, beaming proudly at their latest accomplishment. City Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Denise Landman and Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Howard Weinberg, Gladys Mezrahi, Marc Narotsky and Bob Shelley joined by City Manager Ron Wasson, greeted other elected officials and guests as they arrived.

Charter Schools USA CEO Jonathan Hage spoke proudly about this new school as part of their organization’s family of schools and Rachel Windler-Freitag congratulated all who ensured that the entire facility was being run so professionally. School Principal David McKnight also took the podium to recognize Kaufman Lynn Construction, the City of Aventura and all those who had a hand in bringing this dream to reality.

Before the legendary Don Soffer spoke, two of his great grandchildren spoke about their grandfather in loving terms. And then, Don Soffer was onstage, recanting humorous stories about his family and ending with an emotional “THANK YOU for naming the school after me…. this is one of the biggest honors of my life.”

Following the official ribbon-cutting was a reception inside the Great Meeting Room/aka Cafeteria, where a delectable array of sandwiches and sweets from Mo’s Bagels awaited the guests.

For more information, aventuracharterhs.org