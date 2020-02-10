Super Bowl Aventura updated heard from the Chief

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues recently spoke to members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) at the Aventura Police Station. Chief Pegues gave an update on all the incredible security measures being taken in Aventura because of Super Bowl, deeming Aventura “the safest city to be in.” With numerous events going on in the already busy city we can be certain the Aventura Police Department along with their partner departments have it covered.

