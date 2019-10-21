The Joint Chiropractic -Aventura celebrates grand opening/ribbon-cutting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eric Snyder, CEO of The Joint Chiropractic in Aventura, recently hosted Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his newest venture, The Joint Chiropractic, located in Aventura Town Center. Visitors to The Joint Chiropractic will find it to be a little different experience as they are offered an “open door” policy with no appointments required, open nights and weekends, and no insurance hassles, requirements or copays. As Snyder said, “We’re here to provide quality affordable personalized care plans for you and your family with convenient and accessible solutions like no other.”

This is the second business in Aventura opened by Snyder—his first is located just a few doors away, the Blo Blow Hair Salon, which is finding great success here in Aventura.

The Joint Chiropractic is located at 18841 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 135, Aventura 33180. 305.853.9487; www.thejoint.com/florida/aventura/aventura-27032