AMC Update

“A picture is worth 1,000 words”….and in these days of virtual connections for everything from business to health to education, it’s important to stay connected to our families and communities, and thanks to the Internet and the services that provide these virtual connections, we can do so. The Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce (AMC) is constantly in action, emailing members updated information from the City of Aventura, Miami-Dade County and State of Florida, and more.
The AMC is now working remotely and will continue providing all our members with high-quality programs as before, and new ones are being added. Thanks to Michael Stern who is hosting all our GoToMeetings for AMC virtual meetings, we are creating an entire schedule of virtual member events.
On a weekly basis, we will be having special guest speakers for our SPEAKERS BUREAU on topics that we know are on our members’ minds at this time. Our first guest speaker was Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman who spoke about the City and how each department is handling business and answered questions from the participants. We will be featuring speakers on a local, county and state level, covering topics such as Small Business Administration loans, Federal, state and county initiatives for loans, grants, unemployment issues, as well as speakers from the financial, healthcare, technology and educational communities. We look forward to hearing from our business community about issues they would like to hear about.
Our VIRTUAL BIZ CONNECT, now scheduled every Monday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 am, will provide members with the opportunity to interact with other members, either on their computer, laptop or even by phone. Each of these meetings are limited to the first 30 members that contact our AMC office at admin@acouncil.com to receive the link.
And let us not forget about the acts of kindness that are needed now…more than ever. We would like to hear from you about any company or individual that is helping someone in need during these challenging times. Just email your info to: admin@acouncil.com so we may include these acts of kindness in the Aventura News.
We wish everyone well and encourage you to take all necessary steps to keep your family and co-workers as safe as possible. Always feel free to contact our AMC office at admin@acouncil.com to answer questions or provide resource information. aventuramarketingcouncil.com