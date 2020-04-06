AMC Update

The AMC is now working remotely and will continue providing all our members with high-quality programs as before, and new ones are being added. Thanks to Michael Stern who is hosting all our GoToMeetings for AMC virtual meetings, we are creating an entire schedule of virtual member events.

On a weekly basis, we will be having special guest speakers for our SPEAKERS BUREAU on topics that we know are on our members’ minds at this time. Our first guest speaker was Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman who spoke about the City and how each department is handling business and answered questions from the participants. We will be featuring speakers on a local, county and state level, covering topics such as Small Business Administration loans, Federal, state and county initiatives for loans, grants, unemployment issues, as well as speakers from the financial, healthcare, technology and educational communities. We look forward to hearing from our business community about issues they would like to hear about.