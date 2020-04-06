“State of the City” meeting hosted by KW Property Management and Waste Management

Before Mayor Weisman gave her report, she said, “There is one person in this room who encouraged me to run for Mayor—our own Billy Joel. I guess he saw something in me that he felt would be good for this city…so Billy, thank you!”

She continued, “Aventura is exceptional. And it is exceptional because of the people that call this city home.

It is exceptional because the group of people that founded this city ensured that it was built on strong ethical and moral values. And it is exceptional because every elected official, prior and current, has adhered to these values. Values and ethics still matter in this city. So before I begin, I would like to thank and acknowledge my fellow commissioners Vice Mayor Mark Narotsky, Denise Landman, Robert Shelley, Howard Weinberg, Dr. Linda Marks and Gladys Mezrahi for their dedication and commitment. Our City Manager, Ron Wasson, is the glue that holds everything together.

Our City of Excellence was created almost 25 years ago by a small army of individuals…all of whom were dedicated to the ideal of controlling their own destiny as an independent, municipal government. And I have to give a special “thank you” today to my dear friend Alex Penelas who was Mayor of Dade County and facilitated the incorporation of Aventura as a city. But our story actually began closer to 30 years ago, when Don Soffer purchased almost 800 acres of vacant swamp and shoreline property in what was to become our city. We are a community of many different cultures, religions and nationalities who have adopted our City as home. We are a City of inclusiveness…celebrating diversity of people and ideas. And all are welcome here.

We are a community of families with children who proudly attend two of the best schools in Florida. You are all familiar with our K-8, ACES (Aventura City of Excellence K – 8) and Anthony Tyrkala, their new Principal this year. In August, we opened Don Soffer Aventura High School and Principal David McKnight. Opening a high school is extremely complex it’s kind of like building a bike while you’re trying to ride it. But in seven short months Soffer High is making a name for itself.

* With just 200 students, over 150 are taking at least one college level course

*We have fielded athletic teams in volleyball, soccer, basketball and flag football

*Our drone program and our model UN teams are competing and placing in county and regional competitions