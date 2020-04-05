Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members Virtual Board Meeting re: Formula 1 Racing, Coming May 2021

Economic Impact

The economic impact of the race week will be tantamount to a Super Bowl each year, generating approximately $400 million in economic activity, including spending at local hotels, restaurants and attractions, 35,000 hotel room nights and more than 4,000 jobs, from full-time executive level to event staff and internship opportunities for local students. The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix would take place in May of each year, delivering a marquee event and economic benefits at a time when our tourism season is normally the slowest. And while certain neighbors have opposed the race, alleging that it will be disruptive, scientific studies have repeatedly proven that Formula 1 is quieter and less disruptive than other existing events in Miami Gardens, including Jazz in the Gardens and other local concerts.