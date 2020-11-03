California sandwich shop, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, opens in Aventura

John Green, owner of Aventura’s new Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, and his son, John Miller, an offensive lineback for the Carolina Panthers, have big plans. They’re starting out with their Aventura restaurant and plan to open ten more. After ensuring that their fans are singing the praises of Ike’s sandwiches made with an incredible Dutch bread and “dirty secret sauce”, they’ll start opening Ike’s Love & Sandwiches throughout the east coast.

There’s over 800 sandwich choices, all with unusual names, some of them recognizing local celebrities, like the Aventura exclusive “Dan Marino” with tuna, bacon, avocado and American cheese, and the “No, I’m Not Pitbull” featuring fried chicken, zesty orange bbq, purple slaw and pepper jack cheese. Or the “Jose Canseco” made with turkey, bacon, creamy Caesar and provolone. There’s a large selection of veggie favorites, like the “Steve Jobs” with breaded eggplant, pesto, ranch and provolone or “Sometimes I’m A Vegetarian” with marinated artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pesto and provolone.

Originally created in San Francisco by Ike Shehedah who attracted a celebrity clientele after creating namesake sandwiches for athletes, Ike said, “We’re ecstatic to be working with John and bringing our amazing sandwich creations to a new market. We can’t wait for South Florida locals and visitors to sink their teeth into our iconic flavors, world-famous dirty sauce and premium ingredients.”

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is located at 18719 Biscayne Blvd, in Town Center Aventura; www.loveandsandwiches.com.