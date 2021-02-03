REUNION KTCHN BAR AVENTURA CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH INTRODUCTION OF CHIC NEW LOUNGE

“Gastronomic lounge” positioned to be swank new spot for pours and plates

Reunion Ktchn Bar (RKB) quietly opened fall 2019 and quickly became an Aventura hotspot, as known for its world-spanning, eclectic menu and exquisitely crafted cocktails as well as its polished service and chic décor. On the heels of its first anniversary and looking back on a premier year that was anything but typical, ownership is excited to unveil RKB’s swanky little sister, a gastronomic-styled lounge featuring its own space, menu and drinks. “This past year hasn’t been easy for anyone,” says co-owner Cesar Olivo, who also owns/operates the restaurant with his wife Adriana Perez Benatar and his brother-in-law Samuel Perez Benatar; a genuine family operation. “We’re very lucky to have such a loyal local following that helped see us through the pandemic and blessed to be able to expand Reunion outside when outdoor dining was the only option. Our patio is now a draw all its own and is here to stay. It’s so rewarding to celebrate something positive and we’re thrilled to introduce the lounge and can’t wait for guests to experience it.”

Located next door to the restaurant in an adjacent space the team took over and renovated, the lounge serves as both an extension of the RKB experience as well as one all its own. The team is sure folks will embrace it as a warm-up to dinner or for after-dinner conviviality. But, from a business standpoint, opening the lounge has given the owners a grander stage to showcase its prowess behind the bar. Inarguably, no restaurant in the Aventura market offers as varied and dazzling a list of signature craft cocktails as RKB and the new list exclusive to the lounge will further its rep as the spot for perfect pours.

But first, the food. Designed for grazing, the lounge menu is as internationally-inspired as RKB’s, touching down in Spain, Asia and the Mediterranean. Meat and cheese and raw bar offerings are a study in simplicity, with an emphasis on freshness, sourcing and quality. For a truly upscale experience there’s caviar service or a caviar flight. From there, a varied array of temptations including hand-sliced pata negra, 100% Iberico ham (sold in 1.5 or 3 oz. servings); zucchini carpaccio with Parmigiano Reggiano, pine nuts and basil; Japanese eggplant with garlic confit and pan tumaca – toasted artisan bread, crushed tomato, garlic, olive oil and sea salt. Meat and fish plates include house-smoked Verlasso salmon with all the accoutrements, escargots and steak tartar. For a real indulgence, fire-melted raclette served with artisan bread, potatoes, cornichons, onions and cauliflower florets. Complemented by a vast menu of wines, Champagnes, spirits from across the globe and, of course, killer cocktails, the new lounge is a sophisticated oasis.

Like RKB, the cocktail menu at the lounge is an exercise in technique, balance and creativity, with influences from across the globe. Options abound, from spins on classics to unique signatures sips ($15-$17). Standouts include The Shaman (shiitake-infused Diplomatico Plana rum, shiitake syrup, Aureo Dulce Anejo 1954); Nikkei Martini (Caravedo Pisco, Japanese Bermutto, sea salt & pepper bitters); Guav A Lady (Wheatly Vodka, St. Germain, guava cordial, mint and lemon) and the No Gǖey José (Cuatrocientos Conejoa Mezcal, Domain De Canton, hibiscus, lime and bitters).

Sporting a modern yet comfortable design scheme, the lounge strikes the perfect balance between chic and comfortable. Seating 30, it is open Sunday through Thursday, from 5PM to 11PM, Friday & Saturday ‘til midnight. Oysters & Taittinger Mondays features $2 house oysters and 50% off Taittinger Brut bottles; Ladies Spritz Wednesdays profiles $8 specialty spritzes.

Reunion Ktchn Bar is located at 18167 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura. Plentiful free parking is available. Lunch and dinner are served Sunday through Thursday, 12:30PM – 10PM; Friday – Saturday, 12:30PM – 11PM. Outdoor seating, takeout and delivery available.

Telephone: (305) 931-7401.

Website: https://reunionkb.com/

Instagram: @reunionkb